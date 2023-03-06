Road to Ring of Fire minerals one step closer

Tuesday , 7 March 2023
March 6, 20231 Mins read117 Views
Minister Greg Rickford and First Nations leaders announcing agreement

The Ontario government has taken another step towards its goal of developing an end-to-end Electric vehicle industry in the province with the announcement of the next step in building a road to connect the mineral-rich Ring of Fire to the provincial highway system.  Three ministers showed up at the Prospector and Developers Association of Canada convention in Toronto to  announce Ontario has approved the Terms of Reference designed and submitted by Webequie First Nation and Marten Falls First Nation for an all-season, multi-use road connecting to the proposed Ring of Fire mining development area. The Northern Road Link will connect the two First Nations communities, and the  mineral deposits in the Ring of Fire to the Ontario highway network, helping to secure a supply chain for electric vehicle manufacturing in Ontario.

“I want to thank Webequie First Nation and Marten Falls First Nation for leading the Environmental Assessment for this essential road corridor,” said George Pirie, Minister of Mines.

Ontario has dedicated close to $1 billion to support constructing all‑season roads, investing in high-speed internet, road upgrades and community supports. Marten Falls and Webequie First Nations are co-leading the planning of the Northern Road Link project in partnership with the province. The project will connect the Ring of Fire’s rare mineral deposits with manufacturing hubs in the south, paving the way for made-in-Ontario supply chains for batteries and electric vehicles.

Said Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development and Minister of Indigenous Affairs. “Working with Indigenous partners, we have a tremendous opportunity for a corridor that can supply energy and leverage health, economic and social benefits, while unlocking significant economic growth.”

Webequie First Nation and Marten Falls First Nation are each leading their own community road Environmental Assessments and are working together on the Environmental Assessment for the Northern Road Link.

Together, the Webequie Supply Road, Marten Falls Community Access Road and Northern Road Link would connect the two communities to the Ring of Fire mineral deposits and the Ontario highway network.

Previous post Opinion: Wading through the quagmire of deciding who is a "real" journalist

