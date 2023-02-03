RHINESTONE COWGIRL: Celebrating Dolly Parton

Much loved for her spectacular Patsy Cline concerts, Leisa Way literally erupts onto the stage in a flurry of feathers, fringe and bejewelled finery. The one-liners and commentaries that Way delivers throughout the tribute are entertaining and hilarious. However the real magic lies in hearing Way sing Dolly’s songs. Backed up by a terrifically talented band, Way performs hits from every era of Parton’s career including “9-5”, “I Will Always Love You”, “Two Doors Down”, “Coat of Many Colours”, “Jolene”, “Here You Come Again”, “Islands in the Stream” and “Why’d You Come in Here Looking Like That?”.

This fabulous concert is designed to leave audiences amazed, hugely entertained and clamouring for more. What a band, what a concert, what a lady! This concert has played at over 50 theatres across Canada.

FIVE PERFORMANCES TO CHOOSE FROM

INCLUDING TWO MATINEES

Thursday Feb 23 – Sunday Feb 26, 2023

Community Studio Theatre

Regular: $49.50 (All-in) | Member: $44.50 (All-in)