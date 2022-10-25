Retirements and ward redistributions result in four new HWDSB trustees

The Hamilton Wentworth District School Board gained four new faces in Monday’s election, mainly due to incumbent trustees either deciding not to run for re-election or because wards were redistributed.

Sabreina Dahab won the Ward two seat, which up until the election had been paired with ward 1 but now was an open seat. The Ward one seat was again won handily by Elisabeth Wong—a former student Trustee who was appointed to the seat after incumbent Christine Bingham stepped down in February.

Former Board Chair Todd white was elected in a new ward pairing of wards 5 and 10. Ward 5 had been the seat of Carole Paikin Miller who had defeated White in 2018 after a falling out between White and Paul Miller, her husband who was White’s boss in the constituency office of the former NDP MPP. Miller did not run for re-election. Ward 10 had been the seat of Cam Galindo who earlier announced he was not seeking re-election.

Amanda Fehrman takes over the Ward 11-12 seat relinquished by Alex Johnstone in her unsuccessful run for Hamilton Council.

Graeme Noble will represent Ward 15, capturing the seat held for two terms by Penny Deathe who announced she was not seeking reelection.

Culture wars were evident in the campaign. The board election was marked with interventions from both Anti-woke groups and candidates who were focused on anti-racism and anti-oppression in their platforms.

In Ward 8 and 14 Becky Buck won the showdown with Ahona Mehdi, the former student trustee who rocked the board with accusations of racism by trustees, including Buck. Another Trustee who had also been named by Mehdi in the racism row was Kathy Archer who won easily in her wards of 6 and 9.

Ray Mulholland was re-elected in ward 4, making him a 50-year trustee.

Catholic Board

Hamilton Catholic School Board Chair Patrick Daly won re-election, but not by acclamation as had been the case in the last couple of elections. He was opposed by 20-somethings Michael Di Giacomo and 25-year-old Nick Agostino, who both said it was time for change.

Tyler Iorio who had represented Wards 3 and 4, lost to Louis Agro when he attempted to seek the ward 9 and 11 chair held by Agro. Josie Angelini won the ward 3-4 seat defeating Ralph Agostino who was attempting a return to the board where he had been a trustee for 20 years up until 2014. The remaining incumbents, Aldo D’Intino, John Valvasori, Mary Nardini and Phil Homerski were re-elected. Mark Valvasori who represents Wards 1,2 and 15 was acclaimed.