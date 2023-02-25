Saturday , 25 February 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Residents must still renew license plates even though it is free
News

Residents must still renew license plates even though it is free

February 25, 20231 Mins read99 Views

Even though licence plate renewals are now free, they still must be done. That allows the government to make sure you have auto insurance, haven’t disregarded any 407 tolls and don’t have outstanding parking and highway traffic act tickets. The government is encouraging Ontario residents to register for automatic reminders to renew not only licence plates, but also drivers licences and health cards.

Signing up for reminders via email, text or automated phone calls can be done by visiting Ontario.ca/Reminders. It is easy for Ontarians to renew products from home or anywhere, anytime at Ontario.ca/Renew. Those who need to visit a ServiceOntario location in person can book ahead at Ontario.ca/Appointment to make the visit quicker and hassle-free. Eligible Ontarians who may find it difficult to visit a ServiceOntario centre in person can book virtual appointments to have their health cards renewed through live video calls.

For help, call ServiceOntario at 1-800-387-3445 or TTY 1-800-268-7095.

•             A driver’s licence, health card and Ontario Photo Card usually need to be renewed through ServiceOntario every five years.

•             While the licence plate renewal fee and sticker have been eliminated, it is still a legal requirement for vehicle owners to renew their plates every one or two years at no cost to confirm their automobile insurance is valid and pay any outstanding Highway 407 tolls and other municipal fines.

•             Renewal dates of items often are linked to the holder’s birthday.

Previous post Woman slapped by passing stranger--man arrested

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

Residents must still renew license plates even though it is free

February 25, 2023
News

Woman slapped by passing stranger–man arrested

February 24, 2023
Arts

Publisher backtracks on plans to censor Roald Dahl’s children’s literature

February 24, 2023
News

Oakville taking first step to all-electric transit

February 24, 2023

Related Articles

News

Woman slapped by passing stranger–man arrested

Police Investigate Possible Hate Motivated Stranger Assault Hamilton Police have arrested a...

By February 24, 2023
News

Oakville taking first step to all-electric transit

The town of Oakville celebrated  the unveiling of Oakville Transit’s first-ever zero-emission...

By February 24, 2023
News

Man accused of shooting up a Hamilton restaurant was under a firearms ban

Hamilton Police say they have caught up with a man suspected of...

By February 24, 2023
News

Halton Police vow to hunt down carjackers who terrified shoppers in a Milton parking lot

Halton Police have released a security camera image of one of two...

By February 23, 2023