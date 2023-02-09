Reservations opening soon for Maple Syrup Season at Westfield

The sap will be running soon—a sure sign that spring is not too far off. The public is invited to discover Maple Syrup Season at Westfield Heritage Village and see how sap is turned to syrup! Reservations will open to the public Wednesday, February 15 at 7AM. This special program will be offered on Sundays, March 5, 12, 19, 26 and April 2; March Break days Wednesday, March 15 and Thursday, March 16; and Good Friday, April 7.

Two demonstration sites will be open, including the modern sugar shack. Westfield will also have their maple syrup panels on display, a Maple Trivia Trail to follow, and the St. George Lions will be out to sell pancakes in the Ironwood Hall. Visitors will be able to buy maple treats from the General Store and Gift Shop.

A selection of historical buildings will also be open, and with volunteer historical interpreters to providing a variety of demonstrations during visitors’ two-hour reservation. Participants are reminded to dress for the weather.

Advanced Reservation Required

Reservations will open to the public Wednesday, February 15 at 7AM. Each reservation is for a 2-hour time slot, includes parking for one vehicle, and are good for six people maximum. If you are bringing two vehicles, a second reservation is required.

All visitors, including HCA Membership Pass holders, will be required to make a reservation prior to their visit or will be turned away. No walk-in pedestrian traffic is permitted without a valid reservation. Time slots are available starting at 10AM, with the last one being available at 2PM. The program closes at 4PM. Reservations can be booked until 9AM on the day of the visit, subject to availability. More information is available at www.westfieldheritage.ca.

Admission and Fees

This event is free for HCA Membership Pass holders, but they will be required to pay a $10.00 reservation fee.

Non-HCA Member Pricing

Reservation Fee: $10.00 Vehicle Fee: $10.50

Per person Fee: $5.00 per person. Ages 5 and under are free.