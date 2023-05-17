Report says Hamilton could suffer economically if it doesn’t build more housing

As Hamilton city Council debated the homeless encampment crisis a report was released by the Hamilton Chamber of Commerce and the West End Homebuilders discussing another side of the issue—the impact of the housing shortage for those who are still in the housing market. The report was prepared by the Smart Prosperity Institute–a national research network and policy think tank based at the University of Ottawa. In essence the report says housing affordability is starting to cost Hamilton economically and to negatively affect its competitive position against other Ontario communities.

Key Points from the report: