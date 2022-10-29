Remembering the Killer: Jerry Lee Lewis

Of all of those who arguably could be called the founders of Rock and Roll, Jerry Lee Lewis was the least likely to live to the age of 87. In two brilliant articles in the 1980’s Rolling Stone Magazine documented Lewis’s addiction to booze, cocaine and amphetamines; and then suggested that he murdered at least one of his seven wives and may have driven another to suicide, but that he certainly had abused all of them. The subtitle of one article was “is the Killer… a killer?” Two of his brides were 13 years old when they married Lewis, which was legal in his home state of Louisiana. In another example of why it is necessary to separate the artistry from the person, like Picasso and Harvey Weinstein, Lewis was both a brilliant artist and a complete misanthrope. A short stint in bible college seemed to imbue Lewis, whose mother would sometimes speak in tongues, with a lifetime fear of burning in hell for his sins, which included playing the devil’s music.

All of Lewis’ contemporaries at the dawn of Rock N Roll are long gone: Elvis, Carl Lee Perkins, Gene Vincent, Eddie Cochrane. The only one of the pioneers who could match Lewis for sheer outrageousness and flamboyance was Little Richard—also a piano player. Lewis took the boogie-woogie piano style and amped it up into rock and roll. He played the piano standing up, sitting down and backwards. His arms and hands were surprisingly delicate for an artist of such menace. He liked to show off by placing the mic stand between himself and his right hand as he played.

Born in Ferriday Louisiana in 1935, Lewis must have shown musical promise at an early age, because his patents mortgaged the farm to buy him a piano. By age 14 he was playing in bands, citing country swing pianist Moon Mullican as his inspiration. Like many southern whites, Lewis was strongly influenced by Black rhythm and blues and like many he showed up at Sun Recording Studios in Memphis in 1957, and in less than a year had recorded all of the major hits that he would play for the next six decades—Whole Lotta Shakin’, Great Balls of Fire, High School Confidential and Breathless. His career took a major dip in 1958, when, on a tour of Britain, the press found out about one of his two child brides who was also his cousin.

The live album from Hamburg that drew critical raves

The next few years were lean ones, but the British invasion of 1964, which killed the careers of many current US pop stars, actually served to revive the careers of forgotten performers like Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and blues artists like Muddy Watters and Howlin’ Wolf. British and European audiences to this day revere American roots artists and their music. Soon Lewis was back in Britain and performing to large audiences both there and in Europe. In 1964 he appeared at the same Star Club in Hamburg Germany, where the Beatles had honed their craft, and backed by the British group, the Nashville Teens, he recorded the album, Live at the Star Club, Hamburg, which is considered one of the greatest live albums ever. The results were sonically astonishing, with Joe Bonomo observing, “(record producer) Siggi Loch on this spring evening captured something brutally honest about the Killer, about the primal and timeless centre of the very best rock & roll…” The album showcases Lewis’s skills as a pianist and singer, honed by relentless touring. In a 5-out-of-5-stars review, Milo Miles wrote in Rolling Stone magazine that “Live at the Star Club, Hamburg is not an album, it’s a crime scene: Jerry Lee Lewis slaughters his rivals in a thirteen-song set that feels like one long convulsion.” Lewis later in his career Photo: Silvio Tanaka

This writer saw Jerry Lee Lewis perform in the late 1970’s in a hockey arena in London, Ontario. He breezed through his repertoire with scant acknowledgement for the audience. There was a flash of the menacing Lewis, however when the operator of the spotlight, allowed the light to drift off Lewis, causing the star to stop the show and demand “ get the light back on the Killer…that’s who the people paid to see.”

In later years Jerry Lee Lewis carved out a reasonably successful career in country music and continued to be invited to participate in various recording compilation projects. His later years were marked by stomach problems which resulted in the loss of half of his stomach to surgery.

On October 27, 2020, to celebrate Lewis’s 85th birthday, a livestream aired on YouTube, Facebook and his official website. The livestream special, Whole Lotta Celebratin’ Goin’ On, featured appearances and performances by Willie Nelson, Elton John, Mike Love, Priscilla Presley, Joe Walsh, and others.

Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind is the title of a documentary on Lewis released in 2022 and directed by Ethan Coen. Earlier in 2022, a collaborative gospel album was released with Jerry Lee Lewis and his cousin Jimmy Swaggart, called The Boys from Ferriday

Summing up Lewis’s career Michael Gray, writing in the Guardian noted:

Lewis embodied pinched obduracy, brooding, malevolent ignorance, violent unreliability and borderline madness. He abused women, played with guns and shot at men; he drove the highways of the south blind drunk with his loaded pistol on the dashboard. Yet in the vivid contrast between the meanness of the man and the grandeur of the artist, the common denominators were his phenomenal energy and admirable, all-conquering self-belief.