Remembering Disneyland and Disney as the empire approaches 70 years

On this day in 1955 Disneyland, arguably the world’s first theme park opened, in Anaheim California. The opening of the park represented a unique collision of the relatively-newish medium of television, with Disney studios and the US space program.

In the early 1950s, Walt Disney began designing a huge amusement park to be built near Los Angeles. He intended Disneyland to have educational as well as amusement value and to entertain adults and their children. Land was bought in the farming community of Anaheim, about 25 miles southeast of Los Angeles, and construction began in 1954.

The Bavarian castle that inspired the Sleeping Beauty’s Castle at Disneyland

To attract investors for the project, Disney hit on the idea of a TV show promoting the park. He peddled the show to CBS and NBC but they turned him down. Disney then turned to ABC which was very much the poor sister of the other two networks and they signed on in 1954.

Initially dubbed “Walt Disney’s Disneyland” the program was a combination infomercial for the theme park as well as a vehicle for running off material in the Disney vaults. There was also original material created for the show. The program spawned the Davy Crockett craze of 1955 with the airing of a three-episode series about the historical American frontiersman, starring Fess Parker in the title role. Millions of dollars of merchandise relating to the title character were sold, and the theme song, “The Ballad of Davy Crockett”, became a hit record that year.

Fess Parker as Davy Crockett Davy Crockett spawned a wave of merchandise spinoffs including coonskin caps and the pictured child’s lunch pail

The show would feature programming based on the four themes that made up Disneyland: Adventureland, Tomorrowland, Fantasyland, and Frontierland. Davy Crockett would be featured in Frontierland; Disney cartoons and other material in Fantasyland, Adventureland would be a grab bag of Disney films like 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea as well as new material produced for the show. When it came to Tomorrowland, Disney almost singlehandedly promoted the fledgling Us space program. He teamed up with Werner Van Braun, the German rocket scientist who had developed the V2 rocket during WWII. Von Braun and his team surrendered to the Allies at war’s end and moved to the United States to develop the American space program. With Von Braun as technical advisor Disney, created a series of futuristic animated episodes that introduced American audiences to a realistic vision of what space travel would look like including, multi-stage rockets, weightlessness and how people would eat in space. This was several years before Sputnik was launched and NASA was formed.

Walt Disney with spacecraft models suggested by his collaboration with German Rocket scientist Werner von Braun

Between broadcast TV and the Disney Specialty channel, some form of Disneyland or Disney TV has been on the air since its inception in 1954, which means it will turn 70 next year. When Walt Disney died in 1966 his Disney studios was still one of the smallest in Hollywood, and his second theme park, Disneyworld in Florida was still under construction. He could have never guessed that the company he started would one day own the ABC network that first aired his show, nor that the company would own 20th Century Fox, Marvel, Lucasfilms, three streaming channels and a host of other entertainment properties.