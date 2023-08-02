Remembering “Be my Baby,” Ronnie Spector and the Ronettes

“Be My Baby”-the Phil Spector-produced hit by the Ronettes turned 60 years old this week. Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys (No slouch as a producer himself) was so taken with the song that he played it at least a thousand times in an effort to analyze the structure of the two minute and 30 second masterpiece. He said he learned how to produce records from that exercise. Wilson later said “It’s the greatest record ever produced. No one will ever top that one.” The song was written by Jeff Barry and Ellie Greenwich early in their careers, who would go on to write hits like “Chapel of Love” by the Dixie Cups, “leader of the Pack” by and Shangri-Las, “Do Wah Diddy” for the Exciters and Manfred Mann, several of Neil Diamond’s early hits and, with Spector again, “River Deep and Mountain High,” performed by the recently deceased Tina Turner.

The song, which was recorded at the famous Gold Star Studios in LA, kicks off with the famous drum solo by Hal Blaine before the guitars and castanets kick in. Blaine himself stated, “That famous drum intro was an accident. I was supposed to play the snare on the second beat as well as the fourth, but I dropped a stick. Being the faker I was in those days; I left the mistake in and it became: ‘Bum-ba-bum-BOOM!’ And soon everyone wanted that beat.” Blaine adds that Sonny and Cher, who were not yet famous sang backup on the track. Accident or not, the Blaine drumming mistake was imitated by producers in more than 30 songs. Blaine used a muted version of the beat in Frank Sinatra’s “Strangers in the Night.”

Spanish Harlem-born Veronica Bennett, was 18, when she was flown to LA to record the vocal. She had been rehearsing the song in New York, where she met Phil Spector and began a relationship with him. She said it took three days for her to get a version that satisfied Spector. The backing track had been recorded earlier after four hours of rehearsal and three and a half hours of recording, covering 41 takes.

The song was released in August of 1963 (6 months before the Beatle invasion) and went to number two on the Billboard Charts. Nothing the Ronettes would do later would come close to the impact of “Be My Baby.” Ronnie Bennett went on to marry Spector, and in her later biography was the first to document Spector’s paranoia, controlling behavior and obsession with guns that would lead to his later murder conviction long after their divorce.

“Be My Baby” keeps popping up in popular culture. The song appears in the opening credit sequence of Martin Scorsese’s film Mean Streets (1973). Scorsese used the song without legal clearance allowing Spector to claim a portion of the film’s earnings.

Similarly, the song appears in the opening sequence of the 1987 film Dirty Dancing.

Bob Seger’s 1976 hit “Night Moves” includes the line “humming a song from 1962”, which Seger meant as a reference to “Be My Baby”, although he misidentified the year the song was released.

The song is invoked and interpolated in Eddie Money’s 1986 song “Take Me Home Tonight”, in which Ronnie Spector replies to “Just like Ronnie sang …” with “Be my little baby.”

Ronnie in later years. Amy Winehouse is said to have copied Ronnie’s early hairstyle

Ronnie Spector had a couple of hits after the Eddie Money duet but never reached the heights she had enjoyed with Spector. In 1972, Ronnie fled their mansion barefoot and without any belongings through a broken window, with the help of her mother. “I knew that if I didn’t leave I was going to die there,” she said. In their 1974 divorce settlement, Ronnie forfeited all future record earnings, alleging that Phil had threatened to have a hit man kill her. She received $25,000, a used car, and monthly alimony of $2,500. for five years. She later testified that Phil had frequently pulled a gun on her during their marriage and threatened to kill her unless she surrendered custody of their children. In 1988, the Ronettes sued Phil for $10 million in damages, rescission of the contract, the return of the masters, and recoupment of money received from the sale of Ronettes masters.] It took 10 years for the case to make it to trial, and after a prolonged legal battle, Phil was ordered to pay Ronnie over $1 million in royalties.

In 1982, she married her manager, Jonathan Greenfield. They had two sons, and lived in Danbury, Connecticut. Spector died at her home in Danbury on January 12, 2022, shortly after a cancer diagnosis, at the age of 78.

In 1988 Ronnie began performing at the Ronnie Spector’s Christmas Party, a seasonal staple at B.B. King Blues Club & Grill in New York City. This writer caught one of her shows there. She had put on a few pounds, but the voice was still there, and part way through the first song, a fan jumped up and in a New York accent yelled, “Ronnie… we still LOVE you.”