Released from jail by mistake, inmate dodging police

On Tuesday, Hamilton Police were notified that 45-year-old inmate, Shawn Delaney was improperly released from the Hamilton Wentworth Detention Centre. An administrative error resulted in Shawn Delaney being released from custody on Friday, March 3, 2023, prior to him serving his full sentence.

Shawn Delaney is unlawfully at large. Delaney is aware of the error and actively evading police.

Hamilton police are asking members of the public who see him to call 911.

Anyone with any information that could assist Police with locating Shawn Delaney, are asked to call 905-546-4925.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com