Red Hill Report on track for release by year’s end

A spokesperson for the Red Hill Inquiry says the final report of the commission is still expected by the end of this year, The inquiry ended public hearings in mid March with the receipt of final summations from the key players in the affair—The city, the Ministry of Transportation, Golder Associates who advised the city during and after the Red Hill parkway was built, and Dufferin Paving, who laid down the original pavement. There is a clash of opinions between the City’s summation and that of Golder.

In its final argument the city downplays the role of friction, or lack of it, as a major factor in the number of collisions that occurred. The inquiry was initially called to address the failure to disclose the results of friction testing that was conducted in late 2013 by Tradewind for Golder and Associates, who were a key consultant to the city on matters related to pavement design both during the construction phase and in testing following the opening of the highway. The City maintains that neither MTO, who did some friction testing, nor Golder made any explicit recommendation that friction was an urgent issue. The city goes on to say that even if there were localized spots on the highway where friction was low that the problem could have been remedied with additional signage and speed enforcement. (In fact, both measures were implemented, in particular the lowering of the speed limit on the highway, but not until after the number of collisions and fatalities had become a public concern.) The city further argued that when compared to other Ontario roads, the collision rate on the Red Hill was no worse.

By Contrast, the Golder summation describes a scenario where its advice was repeatedly ignored. After commissioning Tradewind to conduct friction testing on the road Golder presented the information to Gary Moore, the City’s head of engineering in 2014, with a recommendation that parts of the road be resurfaced, a suggestion that was rejected. Golder’s representative. Dr. Ludomir Uzarowski, repeated his suggestion for road friction improvements several time to city engineering officials, at one point being told that such improvements would be an admission that there was a safety problem with the highway, and would expose the city to lawsuits. Unknown to Golder, the city had hired another consultant, CIMA to conduct a broader safety test of the road, similarly CIMA was unaware of Golders work. When CIMA, in its own right, came to the conclusion that additional friction testing was needed, Moore had the recommendation deleted from their final report. Golder further submitted that none of their findings or recommendations were shared with other members of the engineering staff in Hamilton nor were they shared with other departments such as Legal or Risk Management. The summation noted, “(Moore) deliberately siloed to himself alone the analysis and recommendations contained in the Tradewind and Golder report…the opportunity to assess the potential relevance of the friction data in their analysis of the collisions on the RHVP was lost.” The Tradewind report was not discovered until after Moore had left the engineering department in 2018.

With regard to the Tradewind report, however, there seems to be a general agreement that it was not the “smoking gun” originally thought. There was some expert testimony calling into question the methodology used in the friction testing. Neither Tradewind nor Goldner in their 2015 reports flagged the friction issue as urgent although Goldner did suggest the city implement some friction improvements. The real improvement in the safety of the Red Hill Parkway seems to have coincided with the lowering of the speed limit to 80kmh on the Red Hill portion and 90kmh on the Linc.