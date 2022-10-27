Red Hill Inquiry: “I felt a form of betrayal”–Tom Jackson

Hamilton Councillor Tom Jackson told the Red Hill Inquiry that he felt betrayed when he learned in 2018 about the existence of the Tradewind Report from 2013-2014 that identified low friction characteristics on the expressway. “I had a tremendous amount of respect for the knowledge that Engineering Director Gary Moore brought to the table, and his past successes in overseeing the building of many roads,” Jackson told counsel. He testified that had Moore told council about the Tradewind report, and had explained why he disagreed with it’s findings that he would have accepted the expert opinion of Moore. Instead at a 2015 meeting of the Public Works Committee, Moore had assured councillors that the road was safe and was operating to MTO standards. “Mr. Moore had raised my comfort level with those assurances,” Jackson testified adding that when he learned of the Tradewind report, “it flew in the face of what we had been told. I was in a state of shock.”

Following the disclosure, Jackson sent an email to Acting City Manager Mike Zegarac in effect, urging him to dismiss Moore with cause, who by now had been seconded to the LRT project, and not enter into a buyout, citing the anger he was receiving from constituents at a meeting he attended. “Everyone is wondering why the report-suppressor is still with us,” Jackson’s email continued.

As other witnesses had testified previously, Jackson also was under the impression that full lighting of the expressway had been ruled out in an environmental assessment although he told the inquiry, “I never was shown a document that stated that fact…it was an impression we had.”

Echoing previous testimony by fellow councillor Sam Merulla, Jackson said he told constituents that driver behaviour was the primary cause of the accidents based on what Moore had told them at a December 2015 meeting. “With this new report being stumbled upon—the optics were terrible.” Jackson said he joined other councillors in urging that all of the information be placed in front of the General Issues Committee at the earliest opportunity.