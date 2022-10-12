Red Hill Inquiry: Former chief engineer would have been willing to explain his action’s to council.

Mike Zegarac, who in 2019 was interim City Manager had trouble recalling a number of meetings and memos that were presented to him by counsel for the Red Hill Inquiry. He did recall a meeting on January 31st 2019, between himself, Dan McKinnon the head of Public Works and Gord McGuire the chief engineer to discuss, the circumstances around former head of engineering, Gary Moore’s non sharing of the Tradewind Report into friction on the highway. Also at the meeting was Laura Fontana the head of Human Resources. Earlier Zegarac described meetings where there were questions raised about whether Moore’s failure to share the report had compromised his continued employment status with the city. By this time Moore had moved from Public Works to the LRT office.

After the existence of the Tradewind Report was finally revealed to council and the public, Moore wrote to Zegarac complaining that he had not been given a heads-up that the Tradewind matter was being made public. He wrote, “I would have been glad to discuss this with council and explain my actions and intent.” He also challenged the significance of the Tradewind report, writing, “the Tradewinds report only recommends that additional studies should be considered. There’s no timeline, no other mitigation strategies or recommendations.”

On March 22 an anonymous letter was received by the city auditor that was critical of Moore and the culture in the Public Works Department. Among the allegations made was a charge that the Highway was referred to as a parkway “and not a highway so they could get away with providing lower engineering standards than a “highway.” The letter also claimed a number of staff members in Public Works knew about the testing. In the letter Moore had written to Zegarac he said “I now have had two calls from the media saying Sr. Staff are identifying me as a sole individual that had control of the document,” suggesting others knew about the testing. The inquiry has received a number of anonymous letters, and so far nobody has owned up to being the author of any of them.