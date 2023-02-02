Thursday , 2 February 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home Business Record low levels of housing sales in the Bay Area even with sharp drop in prices
Business

Record low levels of housing sales in the Bay Area even with sharp drop in prices

February 2, 20231 Mins read119 Views

It’s turned back into a buyers market for homes in Hamilton and Burlington as higher interest rates and a rise in new listings hit the market. The real Estate Association of Hamilton and Burlington (RAHB) in its report on January 2023 sales says Inventory has increased across all price points, particularly the lower price ranges. The new year has shown an increase in sales of homes priced under $800,000 and supply options in that price range are better compared to last January. However, total home sales are down 26 per cent year over year.

Across the RAHB market area, home prices are 20 per cent lower than they were at the start of 2022. However, after ten months of consecutive declines, benchmark prices increased over December. The unadjusted benchmark price was $809,800, below the $1,012,700 reported in January 2022, but well above the $602,700 reported at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. This could potentially reflect a stabilization in prices.

Hamilton

Hamilton has experienced the slowest start to the year since 2011, with only 349 sales. In addition, there was an increase in new listings supporting inventory growth in the market. While inventory levels are much higher than in the past two years, they are still low compared to pre pandemic levels. Market conditions remain relatively balanced for homes priced below $800,000, while higher priced properties are seeing a shift to buyer’s market As of January, the benchmark price in the Hamilton region was $754,100, 21 per cent below January 2022 prices but slightly higher than last month. It is too early to say if this trend will continue, but it could be pointing to a more stable price environment. Prices in the region are still above pre levels.

Burlington

January sales fell to the lowest levels since the late 1990’s. Unlike other areas, Burlington hasn’t seen a large gain in new listings which is preventing inventory levels from rising to prepandemic levels. While months of supply has risen over the low levels reported last year, they are still lower than levels reported in Haldimand County and Niagara North. The benchmark price in January was up over December, reaching $976,500. Current prices are nearly 21 per cent below last year’s highs. However, current prices are still higher than prepandemic prices.

Previous post Wave of thefts of tools from vehicles in Hamilton

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Health

Ontario repackages health care initiatives

February 2, 2023
Opinion

Opinion: asking questions, sometimes getting answers

February 2, 2023
Business

Record low levels of housing sales in the Bay Area even with sharp drop in prices

February 2, 2023
News

Wave of thefts of tools from vehicles in Hamilton

February 2, 2023

Related Articles

Business

ArcelorMittal Dofasco green steel plan will require a new gas pipeline

The plan by ArcelorMittal Dofasco to transition away from the use of...

By February 1, 2023
Business

Federal cash will support increased cargo capacity at Hamilton Airport

Hamilton Airport’s cargo business has been a consistent success story for the...

By January 23, 2023
Business

Massive Construction Projects in the pipeline for Hamilton

It looks like a bright construction picture for Hamilton over the next...

By January 23, 2023
Business

Hamilton plans to capitalize on its manufacturing strengths

Hamilton is still a manufacturing city, and that is a good thing...

By January 18, 2023