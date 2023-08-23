RCMP Greenbelt probe could spell serious trouble for Ford

The OPP has handed the investigation of the Greenbelt affair over to the RCMP. The move comes the same day that Housing Minister Steve Clark’s Chief of Staff, Ryan Amato got to sleep in after his resignation from that post Tuesday.

If anything, letting Amato go is risky, because it removed the only buffer between the Minister and the opposition both in and out of the legislature who are now buttressed by the Auditor General’s report in their quest to bring about a reversal of the decision to open up the Greenbelt to development.

Not that there was a shred of credibility to the narrative that a staff member with such a slender resume would be entrusted with the government’s number one policy objective. Like Pierre Poilievre, Amato shows nothing on his resume except political jobs. It simply is not believable that Clark and Ford would have entrusted such a sensitive file to a staffer with instructions to do as he saw fit. What is more believable is that Amato had very clear instructions and part of that instruction was to give Ford and Clark deniability.

The OPP were wise to dump this file, because the force risked bearing a taint of politicization after Ford in 2018 tried unsuccessfully to install a friend, Ron Taverner, as Commissioner of the OPP after lowering the qualifications for the job to make the appointment possible. In the end, Tavernier walked away from the appointment after a public outcry and an integrity commissioner investigation.

Depending on who the Liberals pick as their new leader, this week’s events may be seen as the lighting of the fuse on the Ford Government. There are still three years to go before Ford has to face the voters again, but he is confronting some big challenges in the meantime. The RCMP investigation will take months maybe a year or more. If it comes out with negative findings, the election will be that much closer. And what if this aggressive housing policy doesn’t yield the hoped-for results? The Building Industry and Land Development Association reported today that Interest rates and affordability are the two biggest drags on new housing starts. Condo sales in the GTA are at a 23-year low.

More than two years of COVID allowed Ford to do a makeover with his “Premier Dad” persona. But in the months leading up to the beginning of the pandemic, Ford had been through an extended period of scandals related to inside dealings with friends, and now the old image of the past is reappearing