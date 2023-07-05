RBG expressing optimism about water quality in Cootes Paradise

At a time of incessant doom and gloom about our natural environment, a note of good news comes from the RBG about Cootes Paradise. In an article on the RBG website, Tys Theysmeyer, Head of Natural Areas, Royal Botanical Gardens, says “. In the annual back-and-forth process of advancing recovery of Cootes Paradise Marsh back to a healthy ecosystem it’s turning into an extraordinary year and step forward. The simple summary is that it is currently in its best condition in my lifetime, although that might be referred to as 1/3 of the way back to being healthy, with some of the inlets quite spectacular.”

Theysmeyer credits three factors in the improved regeneration of aquatic plants in the marsh—getting a handle on the Eurasian Common Carp population, a stable clean spring growing season, and above average lake levels.

He says the heavy rains in March provided a large amount of clean water upstream, which despite the normal sewer overflows that pollute the water in the immediate aftermath, ultimately provided a large quantity of clean water to flush out the system in April after the storms subsided.

“This much cleaner water period timed out with the spring plant growing season. The aquatic plants have undergone large scale regeneration in this cleaner water and are widespread although algae continues to be dominant.” Theysmeyer added.

He says high lake levels have also helped add huge numbers of young fish to the water and with that, “an abundance of fish-eating birds this summer including terns, herons, and cormorants feasting on the riches. At the same time the aquatic plants that have grown will provide shelter to most of the fish and so many millions will grow up and find their way to Lake Ontario come fall.”

The two hot spots continue to be the waters at Chedoke Creek area by Princess Point, where the major sewage spill occurred and the western area of the marsh downstream of the Dundas Wastewater Plant. Still, Theysmeyer says construction work is underway by Hamilton water to reduce sewer overflows and he predicts better water quality in 2024.