Rating the second encampment town hall on the Bill Kelly Show

More than 1,000 residents crowded into the Hamilton Convention Centre Tuesday evening to participate in the second of three town halls called to seek public input on the homeless encampment crisis. There was a mix of participants, ranging from homeless encampment support groups, residents concerned about the impact of homeless encampments on their neighbourhoods, and residents of encampments themselves, several of whom told moving stories about their struggles. These town halls, (the final to be held June 29 from 6:30 – 8:30pm at the Harry Howell Arena)are being held to gather feedback to a proposed encampment protocol that was presented to council earlier this year.

Key elements of the proposed encampment protocol included:

A housing first approach where the City prioritizes finding individuals more stable housing over ensuring that individuals do not camp in public places. This may necessarily mean that individuals are permitted reside in encampments in public spaces until that accommodation can be found.

A limit of five tents per encampment area that require minimum amount of personal space and minimum distances between other encampments

Prohibiting encampments from being near highways, pathways, bridges, sidewalks, fire routes, and accessibility entrances, schools, day cares or areas with high environmentally sensitive or heritage designations

Minimum distances from recreational assets and private property

Council sent the proposed protocol back to staff with instructions to seek more public input which brings matters to where they were as of Tuesday’s Town Hall.

From the first two town halls it is clear that while there is significant sympathy for individuals living in encampments, there is little public appetite to see encampments in public parks. John Best and Bill Kelly discussed the issue and its complexities on the Bill Kelly Show.