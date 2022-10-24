RAHB MEMBERS RAISE $36,950 FOR HABITAT FOR HUMANITY DURING SECOND ANNUAL WALK-A-THON

The REALTORS® Association of Hamilton-Burlington (RAHB) is celebrating their second annual walk-a-thon, which concluded on September 30. The month-long walk-a-thon originated as an initiative to celebrate the Association’s 100th anniversary milestone in 2021. After the success of the first walk-a-thon, which raised $39,405 for Habitat for Humanity Canada, the Association challenged members, staff, friends and family to hit the pavement for a second year in a row.

In September, 16 teams with 49 participants walked a combined total of 3,246 kilometres and raised a total of $36,950. As RAHB’s walk-a-thon ended on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, RAHB challenged members to donate on September 30, where RAHB would match donations up to $5,000. Members answered the call, and $10,000 from the walk-a-thon grand total went directly to Habitat for Humanity Canada’s Indigenous Partnership Fund.

One team to note, Hall’s Hedgehogs, led by RAHB member Laura Doucette, walked 729km throughout September, blowing their initial goal out of the water. “We love to support the REALTORS® Association of Hamilton-Burlington community in any way that we can, and taking part in their events is always a joy. Hall’s Hedgehogs was happy to come together and get our kilometres in, all while supporting a great cause”, said Laura Doucette. Hall’s Hedgehogs were the winners in the “Most Kilometres Walked” category.

“This is our second time hosting a walk-a-thon at RAHB, and we are thrilled with the results we achieved in spite of a very difficult economy”, said Lou Piriano, 2022 President of the REALTORS® Association of Hamilton-Burlington. “With the help of RAHB REALTOR® members, staff, members, and our amazing community, we raised $36,950 for Habitat for Humanity Canada!”