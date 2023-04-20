Racalmutese Club celebrating its 90th anniversary

2023 is a major milestone year for the Fratellanza Racalmutese Italian Club as the Club will be celebrating its 90th Anniversary. The Racalmutese Club was established in 1933.

On Friday, May 26, 2023, at 6:00 pm the club will be celebrating this major milestone with a 90th Anniversary Gala Dinner & Dance at the Hamilton Convention Centre by Carmen’s; 1 Summers Lane, Hamilton, ON.



The club will also be hosting a second major event on Saturday, September 16, 2023. This will be an Open House BBQ with live entertainment and activities throughout the day. This event will be located at the Fratellanza Racalmutese Italian Club; 72 Murray St. West, Hamilton, ON.

The club has launched a new logo to celebrate our 90th Anniversary, along with a limited 90th logo label on both white and red wines from Pillitteri Winery Estates, and a limited 90th logo on Fairweather ‘Donna’ pilsner-style lager. The new logo has also been featured in several of the Racalmutese Club’s memorabilia items.

For Tickets visit www.racalmutoclub.com

For further information please contact Joe Curto at 289-776-5242 or jcurto65@gmail.com.