Racalmutese Club celebrating 90 years in Hamilton with all-day public event

2023 is a major milestone year for the Fratellanza Racalmutese Italian Club as the Club will be celebrating its 90th Anniversary. The Racalmutese Club was established in 1933.

The club with celebrate the anniversary by hosting a major event on Saturday, September 16, 2023. It will consist of an Open House BBQ with live entertainment and activities throughout the day. It is planned as an indoor and outdoor event located at the Fratellanza Racalmutese Italian Club; 72 Murray St. West, Hamilton, ON.

This celebration will run from 11:00am to 11:00pm and is open to the entire community. Some of activities will include:

• All day BBQ, food to be purchased along with refreshments.

• For the children, a magic show and a children activities

• Live entertainment consisting of:

o Open mic

o Special guest, and fourth-place winner of Canada’s Got Talent, MEAVE,

o Cover band, RISE AGAIN, will be entertaining guests for the remainder of the evening

The club has also launched a new logo to celebrate its 90th Anniversary, along with a limited 90th logo label on both white and red wines from Pillitteri Winery Estates, and a limited 90th logo on Fairweather ‘Donna’ pilsner-style lager. The new logo has also been featured in several of the Racalmutese Club’s memorabilia items.

For information visit www.racalmutoclub.com

For further information please contact Joe Curto at 289-776-5242 or jcurto65@gmail.com

History of Racalmutese Club in Hamilton

Racalmuto, Sicily

Constructed in 1932, Fratellanza Hall is a central institution of the West End Italian community. The hall is an offshoot of the Societa Mutuo Soccorso Reclamutese, a mutual benefit society founded in 1918 to offer newcomers to the area sickness and life insurance. In the early 1930s, Dr. Vincent Agro, a prominent member of the Societa Racalmutese, helped found the Circolo Ricreativo Fratellanza Racalmutese. Fratellanza Hall was constructed in 1932. It gave the community a central meeting place and sponsored sporting events, banquets and theatrical productions.

Hamilton is home to two distinct Italian colonias. In the East End, an Italian community flourished in the Barton Street East and Sherman Avenue North area. It welcomed immigrants mainly from the Marcheggiani and Abruzzi regions of central Italy. The West End Italian community, bounded by King Street West, Caroline Street North, Simcoe Street East and James Street North, dates back to the early 1890s. It was chiefly inhabited by southern Italians and Sicilians. The largest single group to settle in this neighbourhood were people from the Sicilian town of Racalmuto. The decline of the Sulphur-mining industry around their home town forced many of these people to move to Hamilton in search of jobs.