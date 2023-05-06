Queens Park ceremony to mark coronation

To mark the Coronation of King Charles, Premier Doug Ford was joined today by Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, Michael Ford, Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism, Michelle DiEmanuele, Secretary of the Cabinet, and Speaker Ted Arnott for a flag raising ceremony and 21-gun salute to celebrate the coronation Members of the public were on hand to attend. ‘Coronation Celebration: A Fun Royal Fair’ which followed immediately after.

Doug Ford issued the following statement to mark the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

“Today, people across the country and around the world are celebrating the coronation of King Charles III, the first coronation of a Canadian head-of-state in over seven decades.

Commemorative flag Premier with Lieutenant Governor and other dignitaries

Here in Ontario, people are marking this historic event with special ceremonies, concerts, and free admission to attractions and parks across the province.

Royal watchers take park in Queens Park Coronation Celebration

As the King officially takes on his new role, I have no doubt that he’ll build on his mother’s legacy of duty, service and dedication to his people.

On behalf of all Ontarians, I wish King Charles III and The Queen every success in their reign.

Long live the King!”