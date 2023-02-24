Friday , 24 February 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home Arts Publisher backtracks on plans to censor Roald Dahl’s children’s literature
Arts

Publisher backtracks on plans to censor Roald Dahl’s children’s literature

February 24, 20232 Mins read84 Views

Puffin books in the UK has done a U-Turn on its plans to sanitize Beloved British author Roald Dahl’s classic books. They will now be republished without the editing  after a huge outcry that even saw the Queen Consort Camilla cheered by a gathering of authors when she told them, “please remain true to your calling, unimpeded by those who may wish to curb the freedom of your expression or impose limits on your imagination.”

The publisher has been under fire ever since it announced plans to rewrite phrases and altering words such as ‘fat’ – Augustus Gloop can now be referred to only as ‘enormous’ – and Charlie and The Chocolate Factory’s Oompa Loompas being made gender neutral.

Today the publisher announced it would release the Roald Dahl Classic Collection ‘to keep the author’s classic texts in print’ saying they had ‘listened to the debate’ following criticism of recent changing of his work to remove words such as ‘fat’.

The unedited versions will be offered  alongside the newly released Roald Dahl books, which have been sharply criticized by authors and readers alike.

A poll for MailOnline by Redfield & Wilton Strategies found almost two out of three Britons (60 per cent) disagree with changing language in classic children’s books and 63 per cent opposed recent changes to the books of Roald Dahl. Just 20 per cent supported the edit.

Some samples of the Puffin proposed edits:

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

2001 – Mrs Salt was a great fat creature with short legs, and she was blowing like a rhinoceros

2022 – Mrs Salt was so out of breath, she was blowing like a rhinoceros

THE TWITS

2001 – Mrs Twit may have been ugly and she may have been beastly, but she was not stupid

2022 – Mrs Twit may have been beastly, but she was not stupid.

MATILDA

2001 – Get your mother or father

2022 – Get your family

THE BFG

2001 – ‘BFG,’ she said, ‘would you please tell these rather dim-witted characters exactly what to do.’

2022 – ‘BFG,’ she said, ‘would you please tell them exactly what to do’.

Dahl, who died in 1990 was a WWII fighter pilot who after being injured in combat was assigned to a diplomatic post in Washington. There, he became involved in espionage around Britain’s efforts to get the US to enter the conflict. It was in this period that he started writing, His children’s literature work was described as possessing caustic wit. There were some criticisms of Dahl’s work during his lifetime—one critic calling him misogynistic.

Previous post Oakville taking first step to all-electric transit

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Arts

Publisher backtracks on plans to censor Roald Dahl’s children’s literature

February 24, 2023
News

Oakville taking first step to all-electric transit

February 24, 2023
Politics

Ford Stag and Doe issue that won’t go away discussed with Bill Kelly

February 24, 2023
News

Man accused of shooting up a Hamilton restaurant was under a firearms ban

February 24, 2023

Related Articles

Arts

Payadora–Renowned chamber ensemble at Gasworks

Award-winning chamber ensemble Payadora performs Thursday March 2 at 8:00pm with Rebekah...

By February 22, 2023
Arts

Sinfonia Ancaster kicks off season with “Forces of Nature” concert.

For its opening concert of 2023, Sinfonia Ancaster presenting two very different...

By February 20, 2023
Arts

Sculpture: Appreciating Curves and Angles

Several years ago in my former Yorkville gallery, I filled the space...

By February 9, 2023
Arts

Alex Reynold reviews the Cate Blanchett film, “Tar”

Don’t be deluded by the title’s suggestion of a documentary about the...

By February 4, 2023