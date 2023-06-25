Monday , 26 June 2023
News

Public will be asked to suggest a new name for the Former Bateman School

June 25, 20231 Mins read317 Views

Burlington staff are recommending that a public consultation process be started in order to find a new name for the Former Robert Bateman School as it is converted to a community centre. Staff have recommended against the option of keeping the Bateman name for the facility. Staff are also recommending that seeking sponsorship opportunities may be difficult, writing. “The uncertainty of what programs and services will be offered at Bateman, as well as key decisions yet to be made about site plan development for both indoor and outdoor spaces, create an uncertain value proposition for sponsorship at this location. This, coupled with the generally elusive nature of municipal sponsorships causes staff to believe it will be difficult to secure sponsorship at this time.”

The uncertainty around the programs and services that may be offered at the facility, is a reference to a public engagement process the city is planning to determine what use will be made of the roughly ten percent of the complex that hasn’t been allocated. The remainder will be occupied by Brock University, and two city entities—the Burlington Public Library and Tech Place, operated by Burlington Economic Development. The value of the work for which the public will be consulted (Phase Two) represents 20 to 30 percent of the total project value now estimated at $100 million.

During its deliberations in 2021 and 2022, Burlington council chose not to share cost estimates with the public in the public engagement that took place regarding the project. A consultant was hired in November 2021 to provide council with some cost estimates, that were apparently shared with councilors in December 2021, but any feedback from the public during 2022 was provided with no sense of the cost of the project. A $72 million cost was announced shortly after the October 2022 election, and in December it was estimated that Phase Two of the project would add another $20-$30 million to the total.

Previous post Opinion: How does the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario define “cuts”?

