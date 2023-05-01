Public sector strikers back to work

The settlement reached overnight to end the federal public service workers’ strike ended up being a lot closer to the Government’s opening position that that put forward by the PSAC. The agreements include wage increases of 11.5% over four years, retroactive to 2021 and that will cover periods until summer 2025. The third year also includes a group-specific allowance of 0.5%. Employees would also see a number of group-specific improvements over the life of the agreement, as well as a one-time payment of $2,500.

The agreement will apply to approximately 120,000 employees in the EB (Education and Library), PA (Program and Administrative), SV (Operational Services), and TC (Technical Services) bargaining units in the Core Public Administration (CPA). Employees in these groups returned to work this morning. Still on strike are 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency Workers who have been holding out for an increase of 22.5 per cent over three years. The last public offer from the Canada Revenue Agency was a nine-per-cent wage increase over three years.

On the issue of working from home, the government said in a release. “the Government of Canada continues to be committed to a modern, hybrid workplace that provides employees, where applicable, with the flexibility to continue to work up to 3 days from home a week. Outside of the collective agreements, we reached a tentative settlement on telework to the satisfaction of both parties. We agreed to undertake a review of the Directive on Telework, and to create departmental panels to advise deputy heads regarding employee concerns.