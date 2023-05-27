Public has only to June 5 to comment on Main Street two-way conversion

Hamilton roads staff are recommending a two-way conversion of Main Street that would see one lane only of westbound traffic. At a Public Information Centre last week staff unveiled a plan that will see an end to the decades-long practice of being able to drive on Main Street from the 403 to the delta without encountering a red light. Acting General Manager Mike Field said the changes being made are deliberate in order to enhance safety on the artery which has been the scene of over 2,000 accidents from 2017-2022—some of them fatal. There were 84 collisions involving pedestrians and 37 involving cyclists.

On a positive note, staff noted that some of the immediate safety measures that have already been taken with Main Street are working. Lane reconfiguration. Improved crosswalks, implementing no right turn on red lights and longer crosswalk times were implemented in 2022, resulting in a 42 percent decrease in accidents.

Staff looked at three options—do nothing, which really wasn’t an option, given council’s direction; symmetrical east west lanes, where there would be equal east and west lanes; and the staff-preferred option,-asymmetrical lanes involving one westbound lane, and two or three eastbound lanes depending on the location along the route.

The initial transformation would take place from Dundurn Street easterly to the Delta. The portion from Dundurn to Longwood is complicated by the 403 eastbound ramp. The city hopes to negotiate a reconfiguration of the 403 interchange with MTO but that is not going to happen soon.

While staff were very clear that the objective of the change is to discourage speeding, there was no information provided about the impact on overall traffic volume—especially considering that King Street will lose significant capacity -both during construction of LRT and afterwards. The Bay Observer has submitted questions dealing with overall traffic flow forecasts, given the scarcity of east-west options in Hamilton.

Just a few days left to comment

The timeline for public input is fairly tight. The public can visit https://engage.hamilton.ca/mainstreetconversion to provide input and comments. An Interactive map is available where residents can post questions and comments directly on the map, but the commenting period ends Monday June 5, 2023. The preferred option will be presented to Council in July.