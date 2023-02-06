Monday , 6 February 2023
Public gets to weigh in on public art for Burlington’s Mountainside Pool

February 6, 2023

The City of Burlington’s public art program is choosing a professional artist to create a large-scale mural as part of the Mountainside Pool Revitalization Project.

  • The Mountainside Pool Mural Project Goals:
  • Create a contemporary mural that is part of a welcoming environment.
  • Reflect a spirit of inclusion, community building and belonging.
  • Offer a visual connection to the Mountainside community.
  • Celebrate the unique natural environment surrounding Mountainside Pool and its community.

City Staff posted a Request for Expressions of Interest last September and received 45 artists’ submissions. A community jury of residents and local artists reviewed these submissions and selected three finalists to develop preliminary artwork concepts. The public is now invited to provide  feedback on the three finalists.

Residents are asked to review the three proposed designs and submit feedback. Comments, along with the technical and design proposals, will inform the jury’s final selection.

Proposal #1 – Artist: Clear Eyes Collective

Proposal #2- Artist: Jomae

Proposal #3 – Artist: Megan Oldhues

Participation in this survey is voluntary and individual responses will be kept confidential.  Non-identifiable summaries of responses may be developed and shared publicly. For question regarding the collection, use and disclosure of this information, please contact angela.paparizo@burlington.ca.  Printed copies of the survey are available by contacting getinvolved@burlington.ca

