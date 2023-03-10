PSW accused of walking out of a patient’s house with a safe

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) – 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau has arrested a Personal Support Worker (PSW) in relation to the theft of a safe from an Oakville residence.

Tuesday, the HRPS began an investigation into a theft that took place at a residence on Yolanda Drive in Oakville. The complainant advised that sometime during the day (March 7) a safe containing cash, jewelry and personal documents was stolen from the residence. The suspect was identified to be a PSW contracted to assist clients at the home.

On March 8, 2023 at approximately 7:00 am, investigators arrested the PSW at a residence in Brampton.

Shanelle Hylton (25) of Brampton has been charged with theft Over $5000

Criminal Code search warrants were executed and the stolen safe was located in a vehicle belonging to Hylton. A large quantity of cash, jewelry and personal documents were recovered.

Hylton was released on an Undertaking.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2416.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.