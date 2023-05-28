Monday , 29 May 2023
Provincial cash will enable creation of more than 85 affordable, supportive homes

May 28, 2023

Municipal Affairs Minister Steve Clark was in Hamilton Friday to announce nearly $6.8 million through the Social Services Relief Fund to help create 85 supportive housing units in Hamilton as well as financial support for two other housing projects.

The funding was announced by Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, alongside Neil Lumsden, MPP for Hamilton East-Stoney Creek, and Donna Skelly, MPP for Flamborough-Glanbrook.

Said Clark. “Supportive housing is a critical component of our commitment to build 1.5 million new homes by 2031, which will help all Ontarians, especially our most vulnerable, find a home that meets their needs and budget.”

The money will help create 73 supportive bachelor housing units at 35 Arkledun Avenue. The community and supportive housing organization Good Shepherd is converting a former commercial school into housing units for women and non-binary individuals who are homeless or at-risk of homelessness. The five-storey building will have 49 permanent housing units and 24 units for short-term accommodations. The new, self-contained units will also include private bathrooms and kitchenettes.

The remaining $2 million will support the restoration and renovation of a historic building at 180 Ottawa Street North to help create 12 supportive housing units that will prioritize young Indigenous parents. Residents will be in a walkable neighbourhood close to public transportation, schools, parks, health-care services, pharmacies, and employment opportunities.

