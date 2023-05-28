Monday , 29 May 2023
News

Province wants to look over shoulders of local planners with new reporting policy

May 28, 20231 Mins read218 Views

As Bill 23-the Building More Houses Faster Act makes local planning subordinate to the Province’s housing intensification polices, the province appears to have taken a further step in the process. Under a new regulation, the provinces now want quarterly reports from cities on nitty-gritty local planning issues including:

  • Official plan amendment;
  •  Zoning by-law amendment;
  •  Site plan;
  •  Minor variance;
  •  Land severance (consent);
  •  Plan of subdivision;
  •  Plan of condominium;
  •  Community infrastructure and housing accelerator orders; and,
  •  Minister’s zoning orders.

Hamilton managed to get some changes to the policy  through providing feedback, but the bulk to the plan is going ahead. As a result, planning staff will have to set aside a number of projects they were working on to satisfy the provincial deadline for the first batch of reports which is June 30th.

Staff say they are working to set up an automated interface between the city’s data bases and the province but it will take some time. In the meantime, staff say, “ it is anticipated that a more manual data collection process will need to continue through 2023 with the goal of fully automated reporting processes by Q1/2024.”

The need to meet the deadline will result in the delay of implementing new IT process to automate some of the department’s work. This includes the development of an electronic dashboard staff were hoping to implement.

Coupled with the overriding of Hamilton’s urban boundary freeze, the setting of hard targets for new housing, and the opening of parts of the greenbelt, the new measures signal an increasing trend towards centralizing urban planning in Ontario and as local planning is weakened.

The information will be discussed at Planning Committee Tuesday.

