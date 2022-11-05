Province scraps Hamilton urban boundary freeze, effectively rewriting the city’s official plan

Not only has the province rejected Hamilton’s urban boundary freeze, it has increased the acreage of the expansion by 600 hectares over what city staff had originally recommended. A staff recommendation to increase the urban boundary by 1600 hectares was turned down by council last year after a campaign by anti-expansion groups. At the time staff had warned that even staying within the 1600 hectares of expansion would be challenging.

The province’s statement announcing the change refers to “approving the plan with 77 amendments” but the amendments actually result in a total reversal of the language in the city plan. For instance, the province has struck out a sentence that reads, “It is the intent of the City of Hamilton to maintain a firm urban boundary. Lands shall not be removed from the boundaries of rural Hamilton and added to the urban area.” Later a sentence that reads, “lands designated rural shall not be redesignated for uses not permitted by the policies of this Plan” had the following added: “except for expansions to the urban boundary through a municipal comprehensive review in accordance with the Growth Plan for the Greater Golden Horseshoe.”

Examples of amendments made by the Ministry of Municipal Affairs to reverse the Hamilton urban boundary freeze.

The decision includes a map( see attached document Page 4) showing where the new expansion will be allowed. The map is somewhat imprecise but appears to show a large block of land now available for expansion in the Elfirida area, which had been recommended for expansion by city staff. The map also shows an expansion zone in the greenbelt area running east on White Church Road. This block was mentioned in an earlier release by the Ministry that announced swapping out 7400 acres of greenbelt for housing by adding 9400 acres from other area in the region.

From the time the city announced the boundary freeze, Municipal Affairs Minister Steve Clark made it clear that he disagreed with the decision and strongly hinted amendments would be made. Hamilton is projected to grow to 820,000 by 2051 and the More |Homes Built Faster Bill calls for Hamilton to add 47,000 new homes by 2031.