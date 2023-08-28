Province clawing back nearly $8 Million in COVID emergency funding

The province has presented the City of Hamilton with a bill for $7,895,804 for unused funding from the Safe Restart program that was instituted during the pandemic. The funding was intended to compensate cities operating transit for the loss in ridership caused by COVID restrictions. In all, the city had received $34 million in all. The city is disputing the amount asked by the province saying there was only $5.8 million in unused funding—a difference of over $2 million, and has asked the province to reconcile its figures.

Staff had hoped that the province might allow Hamilton to use the unspent funds because the city’s transit ridership has not returned to pre-pandemic levels. June’s ridership was at 94 percent of 2019 levels, but the average for the first six months of this year was 87 percent, representing a shortfall of $1.8 million. A staff reports reads, “Hamilton was aware that there was no extension of the Safe Restart Funding for 2023 but was optimistic that the Province would allow unused funds to be applied to any 2023 revenue shortfalls as we remain in recovery mode.”

The report says money will have to come from the gas tax reserve or by reducing money set aside for vehicle replacement.