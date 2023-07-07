Proposals being sought for Bateman School project

The process of figuring out what to do with roughly 21,000 square feet of unallocated space in the Robert Bateman School project has begun. The City of Burlington is looking to hear from anyone interested in providing community programming at the proposed community centre at the former high school. At this time, the City is only looking for interest related to long-term rental agreement or exclusive use of the space.

Exclusive use is different than an open gym or room where multiple service providers can quickly set up and take down equipment for different activities. Exclusive use means the area is dedicated to the service provider on a long-term rental basis instead of an hourly basis.

According to the engagement plan posted on the city website, the search for groups interested in renting space was initially supposed to take place this fall, after more general public consultation and community engagement about possible use of the space had taken place this summer.

The Bay Observer asked Burlington staff, “just wondering how this request for expressions of interest ties in with the public consultation that has been promised for this space. If potential users make proposals that involve paying rent, what will be left for the public to comment on?”

The response we received; “– This process, known as a Request for Expressions of Interest (REFI) is open to anyone. And the REFI does not bind the City, it’s an informal way to gauge interest. This is not the only engagement on the public space. As the engagement plan shows there more engagement planned. And let’s not forget that user groups and individuals are also the ‘public’ that can comment on this. Afterall, they are providing a service to Burlington residents.”

What is under discussion in this exercise is determining the use for the 21,000 square feet, or roughly 10 percent of the 212,000 square foot property that has not been allocated to Brock University, HDSB, the Library and Tech Place. Key elements of the project, most notably the cost, were not shared with the public until immediately after the 2022 municipal election. Councillors were provided with rough cost estimates in December 2021.

For more information visit getinvolvedburlington.ca/bateman-highschool.