Friday , 4 August 2023
Politics

Prominent Franco-Ontarian educator becomes Lieutenant Governor

August 3, 20231 Mins read245 Views

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, today announced the appointment of Edith Dumont as the new Lieutenant Governor of Ontario.

Ms. Dumont is a special education teacher, a school principal, and an executive. She was the first woman to lead the Conseil des écoles publiques de l’Est de l’Ontario. Most recently, she served as Vice-President of Partnerships, Communities, and International Relations at the Université de l’Ontario français, in Toronto.

In addition to her role as an educator and mentor, Ms. Dumont is also an active member of her community, having served on the boards of the Regroupement national des directions générales de l’éducation, l’Office des télécommunications éducatives de langue française de l’Ontario, and the Ottawa Network for Education, among others.

Ms. Dumont has promoted the importance of Francophone cultures, diversity, and leadership around the world, including as a guest speaker and panellist at various educational conferences in countries including France, Morocco, and Romania. For her contribution to the expansion of Francophone cultures around the world, she was named Chevalier de l’Ordre des Palmes académiques by the French Republic.

In recognition of her contributions to the Franco-Ontarian community specifically, Ms. Dumont was also awarded the Médaille de l’Ordre de la Pléiade de l’Ontario in 2021 and the Prix Bernard Grandmaître in 2020. She was inducted into the Order of Ottawa in 2017.

Ms. Dumont holds two Bachelor’s degrees, one in psychology from the Université d’Ottawa and another in orthopedagogy from the Université du Québec en Outaouais, as well as a Master of Education from the University of Ottawa.

When she assumes office, Ms. Dumont will be the first Franco-Ontarian Lieutenant Governor in the province’s history.

The Prime Minister thanked the outgoing Lieutenant Governor, the Honourable Elizabeth Dowdeswell, for her dedication and service to the people of Ontario. Ms. Dowdeswell’s many years of public service and commitment to community engagement have made a lasting impact for Ontarians. Mrs. Dowdeswell have been Lieutenant Governor since 2014.

