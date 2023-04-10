Progress being made on primary care clinic at Eva Rothwell Centre

MPP Donna Skelly dropped by the Eva Rothwell Centre on Wentworth North to get an update on their programming and in particular, a new primary healthcare centre to serve residents in the north Hamilton neighbourhood. The former Robert Land school has been serving as a community hub since 2006, offering a number of educational/recreational programs and essential services aimed at improving the quality of life and social well-being of the Hamilton community. These services include learning pods where participants learn essential skills, a breakfast program, after school programming and reading programs.

The medical facility is expected to be underway later this years, and while it is aimed at residents of the Keith Neighbourhood, it will be open to all residents. It will provide family medicine and services for mental health and nutrition. The facility will be operated by the Hamilton Family Health Team which operates a number of primary care facilities across Hamilton based on a team approach involving doctors, nurses, nutritionists and mental health workers.