Probationer wanted for Assault with weapon by Hamilton Police

Hamilton Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating wanted offender, Shamaree Salmon.

Police were called to investigate an assault with a weapon from June 17th 2023 in the area of Barton Street and Wentworth Street in Hamilton. Police say there are currently grounds to arrest Shamaree Salmon 29 years of Hamilton. At this time police are not able to locate Salmon however believe he remains within the city and should be considered dangerous.

Salmon is wanted for the following charges:

· Assault with a weapon

· Uttering Threats

· Three counts of failure to comply with terms of probation

Investigators ask that if anyone sees Salmon that they do not approach but call 9-1-1 immediately.

Anyone with any information that could assist police in locating Salmon are asked to contact the on duty Division 1 Staff Sergeant at 905 546-4725.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.co