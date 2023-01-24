Prime Minister brown-bagging it on Locke Street

As expected there are few details leaking out of the discussions taking place at the Hamilton Convention Centre from the Trudeau cabinet retreat. Its expected though, that the discussion is focused on a possible health care funding formula with the provinces, and other priorities for the upcoming session of Parliament.

Individual ministers did manage to slip out of the meetings to make local announcements. Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra and Federal Economic Development minister Filomena Tassi announced $23.5 million for Hamilton Airport to increase cargo operations by expanding the airfield, increasing de-icing capacity and building a new independent road to reduce congestion. Canada’s Minister of Justice David Lametti and Hamilton East-Stoney Creek MP Chad Collins showed up at the Barton Street chapter of the John Howard Society of Hamilton, Burlington and Area, to announce $600,000 in federal support over four years to support John Howard’s Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) Youth Justice Program which supports services to youth aged 12 to 17 diagnosed with, or believed to be affected by, the disorder.

Hamilton East Stoney Creek MP Chad Collins and Justice Minister David Lametti at Hamilton’s John Howard Society

For his part, Prime Minister Trudeau decided to brown-bag it, appearing at the Burnt Tongue restaurant for a burger and some soup. Around the corner on Melbourne Street, Christopher Horrocks wondered what all the black vehicles were doing blocking the street. Said Christopher, “ I immediately thought it might be Justin Trudeau, so I walked outside and as I was halfway down the driveway, he comes walking with his entourage in tow. He came right up to me and shook my hand. Then my wife popped out and he went straight towards my four-month-old son Maks.”