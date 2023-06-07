Wednesday , 7 June 2023
News

Pride Flags Stolen in Hamilton

June 7, 20231 Mins read180 Views

Hamilton Police are investigating reports of a number of Pride flags stolen from multiple locations across Hamilton.

The incidents reported to police have taken place at two residences and four schools on the Hamilton Mountain. At this time, it is unclear if the incidents are connected.

Investigators are urging anyone with information about the stolen flags to come forward.

Hate crime can be reported online at www.hamiltonpolice.on.ca . Reporting hate/bias incidents can also be easily reported by phone at 905-546-4925 or in person at any Hamilton Police Station.

Anyone with information on these incidents can contact Detective Sergeant Ben Licop of the Division Three Criminal Investigation Branch by calling 905-546-3851.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

Burn ban in place for Burlington effective immediately

