Post-Pandemic bounce-back for Hamilton International Airport

John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport (Hamilton International) made a significant recovery from the effects of the pandemic in 2022. In its annual report from the year. In 2022, Hamilton International welcomed a new airline , added new and resumed previous flights to popular destinations, nearly tripled its passenger volume over the prior year and steadily increased cargo activity.

Passenger volumes rebounded at Hamilton International as were eager to travel after two years of lockdowns. By year end, Hamilton International saw 645,789 total passengers travel through the Airport, reflecting a 158% increase year over year and recovery of 68% of pre-pandemic volume. The Airport added Lynx Air to its network of airlines in June 2022, welcomed back seasonal airline partners, Sunwing and Air Transat, and supported existing year-round partners, WestJet and Swoop, as they increased flights across Canada and internationally. The coming year should see more traffic with the addition of Play Air, which will link Hamilton to Europe for the first time in over a decade.

As Canada’s third-largest cargo airport, Hamilton Airport facilitated 877 million kilograms in total cargo aircraft landed billable weight in 2022. This represented a 14% increase compared to the previous year and a notable 65% increase compared to pre-pandemic cargo activity levels. During the pandemic YHM was a significant point of entry for COVID vaccines. Additionally, the Airport worked to grow business and investments with more than $11 million invested in infrastructure by the Airport and its partners, including $3.2 million in rehabilitating taxiways to enable use of larger wide-body aircraft and support the growth of 24/7 operations at Hamilton International.

Hamilton International worked on developing a skilled and adaptable workforce though its participation in cooperative education and experiential learning partnerships and providing funding to students enrolled in aviation education. The Airport also contributed over $100,000 of financial and in-kind resources to community partners last year.

The Airport introduced new accessibility initiatives and resources for travellers, including the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Lanyard program, providing passengers with invisible disabilities a discreet way to signal that they may require additional support, help or a little extra time while travelling through the Airport. Hamilton International also received two accreditations from Airports Council International, one for the Airport’s commitment to prioritizing health and safety measures and the other for its carbon management processes.

“Hamilton International was excited to regain momentum on passenger travel in the latter half of 2022, see steady growth in cargo activity, and truly begin the path toward post-pandemic recovery,” said Cole Horncastle, Executive Managing Director of John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport. “We are looking forward to continuing the growth trajectory in 2023 and remain committed to delivering on our vision, increasing our impact in the community and driving economic benefits for the City of Hamilton and broader Ontario region.”