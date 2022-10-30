Post Columnist rips racist accusations against former HWDSB trustee

Under the title “The woke mob’s latest victim” National Post columnist Barbara Kay has leapt to the defense of Carole Paikin Miller, the former HSDSB trustee who was accused of racism by former student Trustee Ahona Mehdi. Saying she had “never felt so hated in my life,” Paikin Miller did not run for re-election.

In an article published Saturday Kay lists Paikin Miller’s track record in anti-racism education in her 40-year career as a teacher. “She was the first teacher in Ontario to pilot a comparative religions course in grade 4. Her 1998 children’s book, One Enchanted Tunelight, whose main characters are a Muslim boy and a mixed anglophone Jewish/francophone Christian girl, won an anti-bias award from the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario, and a HWDSB profiling excellence award.”

But Kay writes a lot has changed since the 1990s in education. “The HWDSB in those days had not yet been captured by ideology. “Paikin Miller’s old-fashioned approach to combatting racism with age-appropriate character-building materials and respect for everyone is incompatible with the board’s current fixation on immutable physical characteristics that signal perpetual victim or oppressor status.”

Calling Mehdi’s accusations a “smear campaign,” Kay suggests that it was the refusal of Paikin Miller and two other trustees to vote to end the police liaison program in Hamilton schools that led to their being targeted.

The writer criticizes the third-party report that was commissioned to investigate Mehdi’s changes, saying it “exudes bias against the “defendants,” tilting heavily toward endorsing Mehdi’s unsubstantiated accusations.” The report found no evidence to support the charge that a trustee had used the “n” word—the most serious charge that animated the entire investigation. Wrote Kay, “the report was a show trial. No evidence was sworn under oath. No cross-examination was permitted.” Paikin Miller categorically denied saying “there was too much black leadership” in the HWDSB, and that she had called Palestinians “terrorists.” In the latter case she said she used the term to refer to Hamas which is listed by both the US and the UK as a terrorist organization.

In January, The Bay Observer examined allegations made against another trustee, Becky Buck who had also voted against abolishing the police liaison program, and could find nothing that supported allegations of racism.

Barbara Kay is no stranger to controversy. She has been critical, as mentioned, of Hamas and Hezbollah but has also criticized extreme right wing Jewish elements. She also waded into the gender identity issue. In April 2017 she wrote In her blog post, “Bill C-16, or The Transgender Identity Bill, is an act of “Velvet Totalitarianism. ” In 2018 Kay used the phrase again to describe her “quarrel” with “compelled speech” and “compelled expression of belief” in regards to the use of genderless pronouns.

In 2020 Kay briefly stepped away from writing for the Post, stating that self-censorship was creeping into the Post. “Thanks to the excommunication of James Bennet and (effectively) Bari Weiss from The New York Times, the vicious hounding of Margaret Wente at Massey College, and the CBC’s sadistic shaming of veteran broadcaster Wendy Mesley, the poisonous phenomenon I am describing here is by now well-known. Every editor feels like he is one Tweet away from getting mobbed and fired. And so the range of permissible opinion shrinks daily. Many columns now read as if they were stitched together from the same few dozen bromides that one is still allowed to say. In a Canadian media industry that regularly lauds itself for courageous truth-telling, the goal is now to hide one’s true opinion rather than declare it.”