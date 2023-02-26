Sunday , 26 February 2023
News

Possible treacherous weather forecast for Monday

February 26, 20231 Mins read116 Views

According to a weather statement issued by Environment Canada, a messy mix of wintry precipitation as well as strong winds expected Monday into Monday night.

Precipitation will likely begin as snow Monday afternoon or early Monday evening before transitioning to ice pellets or freezing rain Monday night.

Untreated surfaces may become icy and slippery. The Monday evening commute may be significantly impacted.

In addition to the wintry precipitation, strong winds gusting up to 70 km/h are also expected Monday into Monday night. Local power outages are possible.

There remains uncertainty as to the exact timing and location of the snow and wintry mix of precipitation. Winter weather travel advisories may be required as the event draws nearer.

The good news is that temperatures are expected to be well above freezing both Tuesday and Wednesday with a 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers, which should result in some melting.

