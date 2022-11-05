Possible GO bus strike will affect some HSR routes

If talks currently underway between Metrolinx and the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) are not successful, there will be no GO bus service come Monday. This follows a vote by ATU members that rejected Metrolinx’s latest contract offer by more than 81 percent.

The Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1587, which represents 2,200 station attendants, bus operators, maintenance workers, transit safety officers and office personnel, said 81 per cent of its members voted against Metrolinx’s latest proposal and instead agreed to hit the picket lines.

“Our members have made it utterly clear. We will not accept a deal unless it addresses our primary concern, which is contracting out,” ATU Local 1587 president Rob Cormier said in a statement.

Speaking to CP24 Friday afternoon, Cormier said he is still optimistic that the strike could be averted. He noted the union has booked a hotel, hoping to get a new contract with Metrolinx this weekend.

GO train service will not be affected because the train crews are represented by a different union.

HSR impacts

In Hamilton a strike would affect HSR buses that stop at the GO Centre on Hunter Street. ATU Hamilton members will not cross a picket line, meaning bus routes will avoid the terminal. Bus stops will be readjusted.