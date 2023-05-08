Possible answers on  Hamilton Farmer’s Market only 90 minutes away

So it seems council is considering another consultation on our Farmers Market to the tune of 200, 000 dollars . On a recent trip to London Ontario I had the pleasure of visiting their Covent Garden Farmers Market in the heart of the city. What a wonderful experience ! Bright , inviting , vibrant local and CROWDED. Perhaps rather than hire a consultant, city staff could drive to London , bring a clipboard and study a fine example of best practices . Including gas and a day’s salary for two employees it would save the city 199, 000 dollars . Another fine example of ” value ” for our tax dollar !? David Borsellino , Hamilton