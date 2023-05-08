Monday , 8 May 2023
Opinion

Possible answers on  Hamilton Farmer’s Market only 90 minutes away

Opinion by David Borsellino

May 8, 20231 Mins read180 Views

So it seems council is considering another consultation on our Farmers Market to the tune of 200, 000 dollars . On a recent trip to London Ontario I had the pleasure of visiting their Covent Garden Farmers Market in the heart of the city. What a wonderful experience ! Bright , inviting , vibrant   local  and CROWDED. Perhaps rather than hire a consultant, city  staff could drive to London , bring a clipboard and study a fine example of best practices . Including gas and a day’s salary for two employees it would save the city 199, 000 dollars .  Another fine example of ” value ” for our tax dollar !?  David Borsellino , Hamilton

  • No more money needs to be spent on consult. There are wonderful markets visit them and copy the best. The Hamilton farmers market has always had a dark dank damp vibe. It is a basement and even after the bigger windows it still feels like a basement.
    The businesses ( and each vender is a business) need to take responsibility for the vibe and feel of their business.
    If it is not locally grown, locally made , better quality or comparable prices I might as well gp to the grocery store.

