Popular Niagara tourist destination will get a facelift

Through collaboration with the Niagara Parks Foundation, TD Bank Group has committed $400,000 over the next three years, to launch the Dufferin Islands Visitor Experience and Ecological Enhancement Initiative. This multi-phase project, funded through the TD Ready Commitment, will strengthen the overall environmental sustainability of the site. In addition, the project will continue to support meaningful experiences for guests of all ages and abilities, who visit this popular public park.

The Dufferin Islands nature area is located adjacent to Niagara Falls, and just steps away from the upper Niagara River. Although the park has undergone a variety of changes over the years, the area remains home to a diverse population of plant and animal species, including those classified as ‘rare’ and ‘at-risk’. A popular destination since the 1920’s, Dufferin Islands conjures up fond memories for many, of leisurely afternoon picnics spent with family, over decades past. Dufferin Islands in the early 1900’s Niagara Public Library Photo

Dating back to 1820, this area was once known as “The Burning Springs”. It got this name due to natural gas that was leaking from along the ground by the Niagara River just above the Horseshoe Falls. A barrel with a pipe attached and a cork that covered the pipe was placed upon this natural leak. When the cork was removed and ignited, it created a phenomenon which was called a “burning spring”. It soon became an attraction, and people from all over came to witness it in action. In 1902, water was diverted by the Ontario Power Company and resulted in transforming the site into a more natural setting as it looks today.

The restoration plan will include:

• Restoring stability along critical sections of the islands, shoreline and the surrounding moraine to protect sensitive habitats, while continuing to safely host visitors year-round.

• Thoughtfully addressing the inventory of aging infrastructure, to identify and remove barriers to increase universal access.

• Developing educational programming opportunities in nature.