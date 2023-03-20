Tuesday , 21 March 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Police treating graffiti at school as a hate incident
News

Police treating graffiti at school as a hate incident

March 20, 20231 Mins read139 Views

Hamilton Police are investigating a hate crime that occurred to St.Agnes Catholic Elementary School over the weekend.

On Sunday, March 19, 2023, police received a report of hate bias graffiti to the school at 80 Colcrest Street in Stoney Creek.

The anti-semitic/homophobic graffiti was observed on the outer area of the school.

The incident is being investigated as a hate crime.

Detectives are appealing to area residents and business owners to check their security cameras between the hours of 1:00 a.m. and 2:15 a.m. for any suspicious activity and to contact police. Alternatively if anyone was driving in the area and have dash camera footage that would be suitable for review they are asked to also contact investigators

Police are urging any witnesses to this incident to come forward and to contact Hamilton Police Hate Crime Unit at 905-546-5511.

Police urge the public to report any hate incidents. Hate crimes can be reported online at www.hamiltonpolice.on.ca. Reporting hate/bias incidents can also be easily reported by phone at 905-546-4925 or in person at any Hamilton Police station.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.

Previous post HWDSB reports suggests 2022-23 school year may set a record for violent incidents

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

Police treating graffiti at school as a hate incident

March 20, 2023
News

HWDSB reports suggests 2022-23 school year may set a record for violent incidents

March 20, 2023
Business

Burlington Chamber of Commerce Announces 2023 Business Excellence Award Finalists

March 20, 2023
News

Overall Hamilton Air quality continues to improve, but some pollutants on the rise

March 20, 2023

Related Articles

News

HWDSB reports suggests 2022-23 school year may set a record for violent incidents

A report prepared for Hamilton Wentworth District School Board trustees paints an...

By March 20, 2023
News

Overall Hamilton Air quality continues to improve, but some pollutants on the rise

Clean Air Hamilton, which has been providing reports on the city’s air...

By March 20, 2023
FeatureNews

Hamilton Irish well represented in Toronto St Patrick’s Parade

For more than 40 years Barry Quinn has been serving up his...

By March 20, 2023
News

Carmeuse have scrapped plans for Incinerator project in  Dundas: MPP Skelly

Carmeuse Lime (Canada) Limited has decided not to proceed with an application...

By March 19, 2023