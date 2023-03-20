Police treating graffiti at school as a hate incident

Hamilton Police are investigating a hate crime that occurred to St.Agnes Catholic Elementary School over the weekend.

On Sunday, March 19, 2023, police received a report of hate bias graffiti to the school at 80 Colcrest Street in Stoney Creek.

The anti-semitic/homophobic graffiti was observed on the outer area of the school.

The incident is being investigated as a hate crime.

Detectives are appealing to area residents and business owners to check their security cameras between the hours of 1:00 a.m. and 2:15 a.m. for any suspicious activity and to contact police. Alternatively if anyone was driving in the area and have dash camera footage that would be suitable for review they are asked to also contact investigators

Police are urging any witnesses to this incident to come forward and to contact Hamilton Police Hate Crime Unit at 905-546-5511.

Police urge the public to report any hate incidents. Hate crimes can be reported online at www.hamiltonpolice.on.ca. Reporting hate/bias incidents can also be easily reported by phone at 905-546-4925 or in person at any Hamilton Police station.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.