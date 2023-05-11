Thursday , 11 May 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Police think teens torched a rec centre in Carlisle
News

Police think teens torched a rec centre in Carlisle

May 11, 20231 Mins read101 Views

Hamilton Police continue an arson investigation that occurred in April in Carlisle.  On Saturday, April 15, 2023, at approximately 12:05 a.m., Hamilton Police and emergency partners responded to a fire at a recreation centre on Centre Rd in Carlisle.  A fire was set to the roof of the recreation centre causing approximately $100,000 in damages.    

Police believe two suspects, a male and female in their late teens with thin builds were responsible in setting the fire.

Police are urging those responsible to seek legal counsel and turn themselves in.

Anyone with any information that could assist Police with the investigation into this crime, are asked to contact Detective Constable Shaun Fennessy by calling 905-540-3819.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

Previous post HOPA Ports post big profit year in 2022

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

Woman charged in fatal collision with motorcycle

May 11, 2023
Feature

Margaret Juravinski, Hamilton Philanthropist passes at 91

May 11, 2023
Lifestyle

Alinea Group Holdings Inc. joins the More Than Just A Business Campaign as lead donor

May 11, 2023
Wellness

Niagara ride for Multiple Myeloma research a success

May 11, 2023

Related Articles

News

Woman charged in fatal collision with motorcycle

That fatal car-motorcycle accident on Upper James last month has now resulted...

By May 11, 2023
News

Public invited to comment on Game-changing plan to reconfigure HSR service

Transit in Hamilton could undergo a massive change if a new transit...

By May 11, 2023
News

Big decisions ahead and potentially expensive ones on Hamilton growth

The City of Hamilton will be looking for public feedback on the...

By May 10, 2023
News

Man cuffed in daylight shooting incident in in central Hamilton

Hamilton Police made quick work in arresting a suspect in a daylight...

By May 10, 2023