Police think teens torched a rec centre in Carlisle

Hamilton Police continue an arson investigation that occurred in April in Carlisle. On Saturday, April 15, 2023, at approximately 12:05 a.m., Hamilton Police and emergency partners responded to a fire at a recreation centre on Centre Rd in Carlisle. A fire was set to the roof of the recreation centre causing approximately $100,000 in damages.

Police believe two suspects, a male and female in their late teens with thin builds were responsible in setting the fire.

Police are urging those responsible to seek legal counsel and turn themselves in.

Anyone with any information that could assist Police with the investigation into this crime, are asked to contact Detective Constable Shaun Fennessy by calling 905-540-3819.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com