Police seek serial smash and grab suspect in downtown Hamilton

Hamilton Police say there is a guy out there who likes to smash store windows and rifle the cash register. They have captured the suspect at least three times on surveillance footage.

The investigation started On Friday, March 10, shortly after 2:45 a.m., Hamilton Police began investigating a series of commercial entries, which all seem to have the same common motive. The suspect attends the address and then proceeds to break the window or glass door, gaining entry into the business and then proceeds to the cash register.

All incidents being investigated were in the area of James Street South and York Boulevard in the months of March and April.

Information at this time is that the same suspect is responsible for all five incidents being investigated.

The suspect is described as a white male, 5’6”-5’9” with a thin build.

Investigators are appealing for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect involved. Anyone with any information that could assist police with these investigations are asked to contact Detective Constable Carolyn Crnac of the Hamilton Police B.E.A.R. Unit at 905-540-6329 or Detective Sergeant Shane Groombridge 905-546-2991.