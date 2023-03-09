Police say man on bail lured victims with paid photo shoots

Hamilton Police have arrested Anthony Musgrove, a 27-year-old man from Hamilton, after several sexual assault investigations were conducted involving multiple victims.

Police say Anthony Musgrove met the victims and began communicating with them through online applications. Musgrove then arranged to meet with the victims by financially enticing them to have their photos taken for social media platforms before sexually assaulting them.

Musgrove was arrested and charged four counts of sexual assault, resisting arrest and failure to comply with a release order.

Police say Musgrove is known to be active in other jurisdictions including Toronto and Niagara. Musgrove may have utilized the aliases of: Tony Williams, Tony Stovel and DJ.

Hamilton Police believe that there may be more victims and encourage anyone with information to contact Investigators.

Anyone with any information that e could assist police with this investigation are asked to contact Detective Katie Walker of the Sex Crimes Unit at 905-546-4846 or the Special Victims Unit at 905-540-5553.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

For confidential support, please call the Sexual Assault Centre’s 24-hour support line at 905-525-4162; connect at www.sacha.ca, the Sexual Assault/Domestic Violence Care Centre at www.hhsc.ca/sadv or the Centre de santé communautaire www.cschn.ca.