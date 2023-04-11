Police say Georgetown man robbed local bank branch

A Georgetown man has been arrested in relation to the robbery of a Georgetown bank.

On March 27, 2023, at approximately 12:45 pm, a male suspect entered the Royal Bank located at 83 Main Street South in Georgetown. The suspect approached a teller and a demand for cash was made. The suspect scooped up an undisclosed amount of cask and took off.. No weapons were observed and no physical injuries were reported.

Through the course of investigation, officers were able to identify the suspect. On April 6, 2023, the suspect was arrested in the area of Guelph Street and Mountainview Road in Georgetown.

Jonathan Lane (29) of Georgetown has been charged with:

Robbery

Disguise with Intent

Lane was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2416.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.c