Police round up nine suspects in Georgetown gunplay that injured three

The Halton Regional Police Service ended up cuffing nine people after a spate of Victoria Day gunfire in Georgetown that sent three men to hospital. Monday May 22, 2023, at approximately 10:30 pm, police received a 911 call reporting shots fired at a residence on Winston Churchill Blvd., north of Guelph Street in Georgetown.

When police arrived, officers located a single male victim with gunshot wounds. He was transported to hospital. A short time later, police received another call for two males who had also been shot and had showed up at the Georgetown Hospital for treatment. Police have confirmed all three males were injured in the same shooting incident. All three are in serious but stable condition.

Shortly after the shooting, officers located a suspect vehicle and conducted a stop. At that time four males were arrested and a firearm was seized by police. An additional five males have since been arrested by police in relation to this shooting, bringing the total arrested to nine.

Police continue to investigate however any witnesses or anyone with information and/or anyone with dash cam video that may have captured the area between 5 pm and 6 pm and 10 pm and 11 pm on May 22 is asked to call Halton Police at 905-825-4777 or to contact the 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-824-4777 ext. 2416.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.