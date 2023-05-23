Tuesday , 23 May 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Police round up nine suspects in Georgetown gunplay that injured three
News

Police round up nine suspects in Georgetown gunplay that injured three

May 23, 20231 Mins read44 Views

The Halton Regional Police Service ended up cuffing nine people after a spate of Victoria Day gunfire in Georgetown that sent three men to hospital.  Monday May 22, 2023, at approximately 10:30 pm, police received a 911 call reporting shots fired at a residence on Winston Churchill Blvd., north of Guelph Street in Georgetown.

When police arrived, officers located a single male victim with gunshot wounds. He was transported to hospital. A short time later, police received another call for two males who had also been shot and had showed up at the Georgetown Hospital for treatment. Police have confirmed all three males were injured in the same shooting incident. All three are in serious but stable condition.

Shortly after the shooting, officers located a suspect vehicle and conducted a stop. At that time four males were arrested and a firearm was seized by police. An additional five males have since been arrested by police in relation to this shooting, bringing the total arrested to nine.

Police continue to investigate however any witnesses or anyone with information and/or anyone with dash cam video that may have captured the area between 5 pm and 6 pm and 10 pm and 11 pm on May 22 is asked to call Halton Police at 905-825-4777 or to contact the 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-824-4777 ext. 2416.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Previous post Trudeau, "buffone," ripped for mansplaining Italian Premier

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

Police round up nine suspects in Georgetown gunplay that injured three

May 23, 2023
Opinion

Trudeau, “buffone,” ripped for mansplaining Italian Premier

May 23, 2023
Politics

Bonnie Crombie expected to announce run for Ontario Liberal leadership

May 22, 2023
Business

Government borrowing set to rise in 2023

May 22, 2023

Related Articles

News

Man suffered serious stab wound at Sherkston campsite

A 22 year old man suffered serious stab wounds after an incident...

By May 22, 2023
News

Home fireworks limited to Monday evening

The Hamilton Fire Department would prefer residents attend public fireworks displays conducted...

By May 22, 2023
News

Victoria Day: What’s open and closed

ALL CITY OF HAMILTON ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED ON VICTORIA DAY, MONDAY,...

By May 22, 2023
News

12-year Niagara Police Officer facing charges

A Niagara Police officer is facing charges of breach of trust and...

By May 21, 2023