Police nab suspect in mountain shooting incident

Hamilton Police say they have solved one of the shootings that have taken place on the centre mountain this year. They have arrested a 31-year-old Hamilton man for his involvement in a shooting outside of a bar earlier this month.

On Sunday, May 7, 2023, shortly after midnight, Hamilton Police responded to the area of Crockett Street and East 34th Street after receiving calls for shots fired.

On Wednesday, May 17, 2023, Hamilton Police arrested the alleged gunman, Joseph Soules.

Vehicle and residential search warrants were executed on the west mountain and investigators located a loaded prohibited firearm and over $100, 000 worth of drugs.

The shooting incident was the third reported in that general area of the city this year.

Police continue to investigate this incident and ask that anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police to contact Detective David Brewster of Investigative Services at 905-546-4067 to provide any information.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.